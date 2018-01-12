Consultations on proposed garbage collection fee to be held – M&CC

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 12, 2018

Following the announcement of a proposed $200 fee for garbage disposal, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be hosting consultations with the public to garner their input on the matter.

Town Clerk of Georgetown, Royston King, during a press conference at the M&CC boardroom today, said that the consultations on the proposed fee is necessary.

“We have been receiving feedbacks on this proposal from individuals and groups. As a result, the council will hold a public consultation on this proposal, at City Hall on Thursday, January 18, 2018, at 5 pm at City Hall compound. All are invited. The idea is to give citizens an opportunity to share their views, and other ideas about this proposed fee”, the Town Clerk stated.

Discussions on the proposed fee will be hosted throughout the city of Georgetown for the next three weeks.

He recalled that at the last conference, “… the proposal was discussed and accepted at the council and that we are still at the stage of working out the modalities on the best possible way to collect this small fee from property- owners.”

King reiterated that solid waste management is an extremely expensive exercise. He added that it is critical that the council consider providing the citizens of Georgetown with all the vital municipal services to the local communities.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite