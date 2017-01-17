Consume more local products- Minister Gaskin

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, January 16, 2017

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, is calling on Guyanese to consume more local produce. He said it is the responsibility the government to provide an enabling environment for business to thrive but, consumers also have a great part to play by buying and consuming locally produced and manufactured items.

Gaskin said that buying and consuming locally produced products not only provide citizens with health benefits but promote the economy as well. “Every time I have a small portion of rice, I feel like I am doing something good by consuming local production especially when there are choices,” Gaskin said.

The Minister was at the time giving remarks at the commissioning of the solar system which will fully power the Nand Persaud Call Centre at Tain, Corentyne, Berbice.

Noting that the economy showed only a 2.6 per cent growth in 2016, Gaskin said that to avoid any further slowdown, the country must become more productive and it must be supported by citizen’s consumption habits. He noted that citizens cannot continue to consume everything that everyone else is producing without seriously undermining the country’s productive capacity.

The Minister said that there needs to be a collective effort to arrest this trend and turn it around. “We all need to be involved. Our people need to practice a more conscience consumption, our businesses need to invest in value added production and the government needs to provide an enabling business environment for manufacturing companies,” Gaskins noted.

Gaskin also told the gathering that he is aware of the negative impacts of operating a business in Guyana due to the cost of electricity.

The Minister said that the government welcomes investments in Guyana, especially when they contribute to the country’s green initiative. He called on other businesses to find solutions to the challenges they face, even as he congratulated the Nand Persaud Company on its green energy system and for having confidence in the economy to invest further.

Noting the need for jobs, Gaskin said the country as a whole must recongise the value that businesses provide when they create jobs especially in sectors that bring foreign earnings into the country.

Last Friday, the Minister of Business visited the mining town of Linden where he met with the Linden Chamber of Commerce in an effort to foster a better working relationship and to ascertain what areas the Ministry and the Chamber can collaborate on to improve the health of the business community there.

The Minister also paid a courtesy call on the Regional Chairman, Mayor and Mr. Troy Roberts who builds model airplanes.

By: Gabreila Patram