Consumer Affairs unit continues to protect businesses, consumers

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

The Consumer Affairs Unit of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) is working assiduously to protect businesses and consumers in Guyana.

Head, Competition Policy Unit (ag) Lusiean Mingo told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the unit has a twofold mandate to protect competition among business enterprises within the country, whilst ensuring they operate and compete on a level playing field.

Mingo explained, “When a business or competitor come together and distort where a business is supposed to operate normally, this is considered unfair and anti-competitive and according to the competition affair trading act they can be prosecuted, once found guilty.”

Established in 2011, the CCAC became an agency through the CARIBFUND agreement which was signed by the Government of Guyana and the Caribbean Development Bank in 2010. The Consumer Affairs Unit is one of two components of the CCAC, the other being the Competition Policy unit which enforces the Competition and Fair-Trade Act.

The latter unit functions in the capacity of ensuring that there is the maintenance of a level playing field for all enterprises and that they all compete fairly. Both of these units fall under the purview of the Business and Tourism Ministry, headed by Minister Dominic Gaskin

To date, several business and consumers have been protected under the unit. Mingo said in the best interest of consumer protection, it is essential the consumer affairs act be enforced.

“We’re all consumers, we all buy things, but if those durable goods like a car, house or electrical appliance are defected in any way and you went back to the supplier and they say we can’t do anything about it or we will not replace it, that is illegal and wrong according to the act and you can come to us and once they are found guilty they can be prosecuted,” Mingo underlined.

All CARICOM member states are required to have a competition act and an authority that will function under the act.

This is called a “treaty obligation” thereby cooperating with the CCAC and other competition authorities in the detection and prevention of any form of anti-business conduct.

By: Ranetta La Fleur