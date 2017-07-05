Latest update July 5th, 2017 5:40 PM

Contract awarded for $3B water treatment facilities in three communities

Jul 05, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Over 50,000 residents are expected to benefit from a $3.977B project, which will see the construction of three new water treatment plants at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, Diamond, East Bank, Demerara and Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice.

During his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing last Friday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon announced that Cabinet has given the green light to the project contract which will be executed by the Chinese company, Sinohydro Limited.

The project, which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will provide for the procurement of plant design, supply and instillation of water treatment facilities and the upgrade of matriculation at these three areas, Minister Harmon said.

The facilities will be constructed under the water supply and sanitation infrastructure improvement programme of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI.) It also includes a component for non-revenue water reduction in the areas where the treatment plants will be constructed.

Residents in the areas slated to benefit from the water plants will be issued with water meters in an effort to reduce water wastage.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

