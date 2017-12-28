Petroleum agreement between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and ESSO Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, CNOOC NEXEN Petroleum Guyana Limited, Hess Guyana Exploration Limited 4,507KB
DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 28, 2017 Director of Sport Christopher Jones said that Guyana is on the right track as it relates to anti-doping. Jones noted that the National Sports Commission has already identified a representative who will be ensuring that local athletes participating in events...