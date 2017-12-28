Latest update December 28th, 2017 4:46 PM

Petroleum agreement between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and ESSO Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, CNOOC NEXEN Petroleum Guyana Limited, Hess Guyana Exploration Limited 4,507KB

 

‘Guyana on the right track as it relates to anti-doping’- Sports Director

Dec 28, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 28, 2017 Director of Sport Christopher Jones said that Guyana is on the right track as it relates to anti-doping. Jones noted that the National Sports Commission has already identified a representative who will be ensuring that local athletes participating in events...
Bartica $50M multipurpose facility to be commissioned in two weeks

Dec 28, 2017

FLOOD ADVISORY

Dec 28, 2017

Historic oil contract released – Government and ExxonMobil host briefing for key stakeholders

Dec 28, 2017

Phased Implementation of Tobacco Control Act – starting with the tobacco industry compliance

Dec 27, 2017

Minister Harmon honours nine NGSA students at annual Boxing Day party

Dec 27, 2017

Brazil maintains support for Guyana’s border position

Dec 27, 2017

Community Development Officers being equipped to better serve Indigenous villages

Dec 27, 2017

Guyanese Microbiologist is 2018 Entrepreneur Laureate

Dec 27, 2017

Major tourism development for Sand Creek in 2018

Major tourism development for Sand Creek in 2018

Dec 27, 2017

