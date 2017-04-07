CORE groups now in Ituni and Kwakwani

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, April 7, 2017

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has added two more communities to its new Citizens Organised for the Restoration of the Environment (CORE) initiative.

Over the last two days, CORE Coordinator Charlene Garroway launched groups at Kwakwani and Ituni, Region 10. The groups were also provided with equipment donated by the Ministry.

CORE is a new initiative of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure which falls under the Special Projects Unit and seeks to empower and better communities through the formation of community groups which work to beautify the environment.

Gravesande, while introducing the Ituni CORE group to residents, encouraged them to fully support the initiative. “I want you to support and embrace them in every way to develop your community and have your community spick and span,” she said.

Also encouraging full community support was Member of Parliament, Audwin Rutherford. “The intention is that the core workers will work to enhance the community make it look better,” the Member of Parliament said.

CORE workers work on behalf of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to provide environmental upgrade, drainage, sanitation improvement, and general aesthetical enhancements of the work being executed by the Special Projects Unit of the Ministry. Works also include weeding, cleaning, drainage clearing, and general beautification.

Linden , Region 10 and Region Three, West Demerara already have functioning CORE groups. The aim is to mobilise groups across the country.

By: Tiffny Rodius