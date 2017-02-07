Corps of warden for mid-year

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Some 30 persons are to initially make up the corps of wardens to police the extractive sector.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, told the Government Information Agency (GINA), in recent interview, that the corps of wardens will be operational by April of this year. Minister Trotman noted that the selection of the persons was completed in January.

The Ministry is in the process of seeking accommodation for the new unit.

Wardens will undergo training with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Guyana Police Force (GPF), Ministry of Public Health, Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), Wildlife Division and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in preparation for their duties.

“They have to go through a course of training at all these different agencies to understand their role as protectors of the environment, of the forest and of the natural resources,” Minister Trotman said.

The corps of wardens was introduced by Minister Trotman to tackle the number of illegal activities and non-compliance issues in the expanding extractive sector.

By: Tiffny Rhodius