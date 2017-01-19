Courtesy call by Bolivian Ambassador

Office of the Prime Minister, Georgetown, Thursday, January 19, 2017 – His Excellency Jose Kinn Franco, Non- resident Ambassador (Designate) of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo explained that the meeting was cordial and fraternal. He noted that they discussed the improvement of the relationship between the Bolivia and Guyana as well as promoting education exchange. Prime Minister extended greetings to the President of the Bolivian President, Evo Morales.

Ambassador Franco said that with President David Granger assuming Chairmanship of Caricom, Bolivia is looking to have greater collaboration with the Caribbean Community.