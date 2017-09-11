Latest update September 11th, 2017 5:00 PM

DPI, Guyana

COURTESY CALL BY DAVID ROBINSON, ANTI- CORRUPTION ADVISER, UNODC

Sep 11, 2017

On 11th September 2017, Mr David Robinson, Anti-Corruption Adviser for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, SC, MP.

Mr Robinson’s visit comes at a time when he is preparing to spearhead the GUY24 project. This project aims to support the prevention, investigation and prosecution of corruption in Guyana.  At the meeting Mr Robinson informed the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs that he has drafted an anti-corruption work plan which sets out his planned activities to strengthen Guyana’s anti-corruption regime.  This plan is to be reviewed by the Government. Additionally, to execute the work plan he will be collaborating with all anti-corruption agencies and stakeholders including the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), States Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Mr Williams in response to the plans outlined by Mr Robinson, indicated that the Government welcomes his presence and expertise in Guyana and is willing to work with the UNODC as anti-corruption is high on the Government’s agenda.  Mr Williams further stated that the Government is currently working to strengthen the Special Organised Crime Unit by building capacity and training persons within that unit.  The Attorney General’s Chambers/Ministry of Legal Affairs has embarked on an Anti-Corruption Sensitization Seminar which aims to educate the public on legislation and bills aimed to tackle corruption in Guyana.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Mr Sydney James, Head of SOCU, Mr Matthew Langevine, Director of the FIU and Ms Joann Bond, Senior Parliamentary Counsel.

