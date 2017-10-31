Latest update October 31st, 2017 4:52 PM

COURTESY CALL BY HIS EXCELLENCY ANTOINE JOLY, NON-RESIDENT AMBASSADOR OF THE FRENCH REPUBLIC TO GUYANA

On the 30 October, 2017, the Non-Resident Ambassador of the French Republic to Guyana, H.E. Antoine Joly paid a courtesy call on Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Hon. Basil Williams S.C., M.P. at the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Mr. Joly’s visit comes in light of a Seminar on Drug Trafficking to be held in Cayenne, French Guiana. At the meeting, Mr. Joly informed the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs that the seminar would be important for Guyana and will be attended by representatives from France, French Guiana, Brazil and Suriname. The focus of the seminar will be on trans-boundary drugs trafficking and organised crime.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Ms. Ariel Haynes, Parliamentary Counsel.

 

