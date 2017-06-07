Latest update June 8th, 2017 9:41 PM

Courtesy Call by New Zealand High Commissioner

Jun 07, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

GEORGETOWN, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 – Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is performing the duties of the President, received a courtesy call by New Zealand’s Non- Resident High Commissioner to Guyana, Mrs Jan Henderson, who is visiting Guyana.

The High Commissioner highlighted that she will be visiting an agricultural project in Karasabai and the Iwokrama Research Centre.

 

