Courtesy call by Non-Resident Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Office of the Prime Minister, Georgetown,Thursday, January 19, 2017 – Dr. Arjun Kumar Karki, the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to Guyana paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister & First Vice President, Moses V. Nagamootoo at the Office of the Prime Minister. During their meeting, one of the main topic discussed was the development of our forest and natural assets conservation.