courtesy call by the Nicaraguan Delegation

Office of the Prime Minister,Georgetown,Thursday, January 19, 2017 – A Nicaragua delegation from the Central Nicaraguan University (Universidad Central de Nicaragua) met with Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo to discuss university opportunities available in Nicaragua for Guyanese students in the fields of Environmental Studies, Medicine, Surgery, Pharmacy, Veterinary Medicine and Information Technology. The delegation also discussed our settled territorial border matter and state sovereignty in South America.
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo with Danilo Martinez, Dr Francico Perez and Doris Saldamando (Nicaraguan Delegation)