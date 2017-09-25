Latest update September 25th, 2017 6:24 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

COURTESY CALL

Sep 25, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana, September 25, 2017 – Representatives of the Cuban firm ALIMPORT, Reynaldo Aguirre Labora, Project lead and Maria Cristina Ramos Perdomo, Technical Specialist this afternoon paid a courtesy call to the acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Approximately 7,500 tonnes of white rice is being exported to Cuba from Guyanese company Nand Persaud & Co Ltd.

The Cuban team is exploring the possibility of widening trade relations in the future – particularly in purchasing cement and pharmaceuticals. “This is the beginning of a very new and exciting period of relationship between Guyana and the Republic of Cuba,” The Acting Head-of-State said.

Also Present at the courtesy call were CEO of Nand Persaud & Co Ltd. Ragindra Persaud, Business Development Officer Ashish Khandage, and PRO Haseef Yusuf.

 

Recent Articles

CC&PA booth notes positive interaction with public

CC&PA booth notes positive interaction with public

Sep 25, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 25, 2017 In observance of Child Protection Week 2017 under the theme, “Partnering with Families and Communities for positive outcomes with children”, the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) through the Ministry of Social Protection on Monday hosted a...
Read More
Rupanau receives its land title document

Rupanau receives its land title document

Sep 25, 2017

Businesses participate in first ever local CCAA “oil and gas conference”

Businesses participate in first ever local CCAA...

Sep 25, 2017

Millions $$$ to improve water distribution to Buxton.

Millions $$$ to improve water distribution to...

Sep 25, 2017

Improvement shown in Region Six’s literacy and numeracy  

Improvement shown in Region Six’s literacy and...

Sep 25, 2017

Region 10 ministerial outreach addresses residents’ concerns

Region 10 ministerial outreach addresses...

Sep 25, 2017

COURTESY CALL

COURTESY CALL

Sep 25, 2017

Rice shipment to Cuba sets sail – first in eighteen years

Rice shipment to Cuba sets sail – first in...

Sep 25, 2017

President to meet with UN Secretary General to discuss border controversy with Venezuela

President to meet with UN Secretary General to...

Sep 25, 2017

Activities planned for World Maritime Day 2017

Activities planned for World Maritime Day 2017

Sep 25, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 386 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,000,543 hits