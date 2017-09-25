Sep 25, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases
Georgetown, Guyana, September 25, 2017 – Representatives of the Cuban firm ALIMPORT, Reynaldo Aguirre Labora, Project lead and Maria Cristina Ramos Perdomo, Technical Specialist this afternoon paid a courtesy call to the acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.
Approximately 7,500 tonnes of white rice is being exported to Cuba from Guyanese company Nand Persaud & Co Ltd.
The Cuban team is exploring the possibility of widening trade relations in the future – particularly in purchasing cement and pharmaceuticals. “This is the beginning of a very new and exciting period of relationship between Guyana and the Republic of Cuba,” The Acting Head-of-State said.
Also Present at the courtesy call were CEO of Nand Persaud & Co Ltd. Ragindra Persaud, Business Development Officer Ashish Khandage, and PRO Haseef Yusuf.
