CPA launches ‘Mentorship Programme’ as part of National Foster Care Month

Nov 04, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, November 4, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection’s Child Care and Protection Agency launched its Mentorship Programme, as part of its 2017 National Foster Care Month activities. The aim is to provide support for those children who will be aging-out of the formal care system.

Director of Child Care and Protection Agency, Ann Greene and other officials from the Ministry of Social Protection and representatives of various news agencies at the Media Workshop

The programme was officially launched at a Media Work Workshop, held today, at the Mirage Banquet Hall, Albert Street, Alberttown.

Currently, there are some 87 children who will soon reach the age of majority, which means they will be unable to receive assistance from the state care system. According to CPA’s Director, Ann Greene, the programme seeks to provide a support service, to ensure that those children have a place to call home when they leave state care.

“Those children who will attain the age of 18 and will go out into the world without family linkages …All the research will tell you it’s not very good, no child should leave formal care without connection of a responsible adult or family and this is what we are trying to provide for those,” Greene told media operatives.

She, however, explained that while the programme was launched today, it is not until next year the children will begin to be placed in those settings since mentors will have to go through a process of training and screening.

“It is a process, we have to screen you, we have to do the background checks and all of that…So the launch is to get the persons to buy-in to the programme. We have to train you because you must know what is your role as a mentor, what are your do’s and don’ts” Greene pointed out.

She is urging persons to come into the CPA Office, fill it an application and become a mentor to a child.

By: Synieka Thorne

