CPA partners with police for child protection

DPI, Guyana, Friday, September 29, 2017

The North Georgetown Team arm of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) today engaged the Guyana Police Force with the aim of strengthening collaboration for the protection of children.

The partnership between the Police and the CPA has its genesis in a conversation between Director of the agency Ann Green and Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Williams.

“It is very important that we continue to sustain this type of relationship. Why? … looking at it on the basis in terms of diversity, no agency has it all to deal with the problems, even if there is any agency stipulated to do a certain task within the whole arrangement. If there is anything where the law is to be enforced the police must be a part of it”, Williams emphasised

The Assistant Commissioner expressed his appreciation to the agency for its continued engagement with the force. He observed that these discussions are critical since aspects of regulations, laws and interpretations keep changing.

The seminar also included presentations from the Senior Probation and Social Services Officer Ascena Jacobs and legal representative of the CPA Telisha Williams.

Several questions were raised by the attendees, which included the issue of single mothers working to provide for their children, thereby leaving them unattended and as such, clarity was sought on how the law deals with such matters.

The CPA representative explained that while prosecution is not the only resort for such offences and while assistance may be offered, the law must take its course.

“It’s about finding some balance that allows you to offer some assistance or training or help to that mother as well as some counselling that helps her to understand the importance of having the children supervised and being able to offer some service that will allow her to ensure this…so it’s not a hard and fast rule.”

Child Protection week is being observed under the theme “Partnering with families and communities for positive outcomes for children”.

By: Natasha Smith.