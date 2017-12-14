Latest update December 13th, 2017 9:56 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

CPA’s programmes meets targets set

Dec 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI Guyana, Wednesday, December 13, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection, Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), responded to some 3,324 child abuse cases by the end of October this year, an increase when compared to the same period in 2016 where 3,294 cases were reported.

Ann Greene, Director, Childcare and Protection Agency.

This revelation was made by CPA’s Director, Ann Greene during the ministry’s annual staff conference held at Parc Rayne, Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Public Road.

Green also announced that the CPA also provided alternative care for 167 children, and prevented the separation of 2,851 children from their families, as a result of timely interventions.

These figures, Green explained is as a result of the agency’s multimedia child awareness campaign and preventive programmes for this year. She added that the campaign was proven to be very effective.

Similarly, the Special Parenting Programme has exceeded the target set for 2017 and great strides were also made in the Prevention of Teen Pregnancy Empowerment Programmes. The latter were conducted in Regions One, Four, Five, Six, Seven and Ten. Both programmes are now undergoing an outcome evaluation.

The CPA’s focus for the year 2017 was to continue to build partnerships with key stakeholders and non-governmental organisations, build the capacity of parents for their parenting role, raise the level of awareness of the populace and mold them into a protective mode, and the empowerment of adolescent and teens to prevent early sexual activities.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Region’s Seven allocation approved increased sums for health sector

Region’s Seven allocation approved increased sums for health

Dec 13, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 Residents in Region Seven, Cuyuni Mazaruni can expect a further boost in their health services as the region’s 2018 Budget allocation was granted approval by the Committee of Supply. During the examinations of the Budget 2018 estimates, a total of $2.5B...
Read More
CPA’s programmes meets targets set

CPA’s programmes meets targets set

Dec 13, 2017

US$10M received from CGX Energy under previous gov’t should have been reflected in Consolidated Fund – Min. Jordan

US$10M received from CGX Energy under previous...

Dec 13, 2017

$6.4B approved for Region Six

$6.4B approved for Region Six

Dec 13, 2017

No works stymied in Region Five- Minster Bulkan clarifies

No works stymied in Region Five- Minster Bulkan...

Dec 13, 2017

Min. Legal Affairs, National Library spread Christmas cheer

Min. Legal Affairs, National Library spread...

Dec 13, 2017

CJIA slated for December 2018 deadline; no further cost implications- Minister Patterson

CJIA slated for December 2018 deadline; no...

Dec 13, 2017

Childcare Protection Agency hosts annual staff conference

Childcare Protection Agency hosts annual staff...

Dec 13, 2017

No place for vulgarity in National Assembly- President Granger

No place for vulgarity in National Assembly-...

Dec 13, 2017

Exxon Mobil’s signing bonus kept private as a matter of National Security

Exxon Mobil’s signing bonus kept private as a...

Dec 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,262,365 hits