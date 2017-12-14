CPA’s programmes meets targets set

The Ministry of Social Protection, Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), responded to some 3,324 child abuse cases by the end of October this year, an increase when compared to the same period in 2016 where 3,294 cases were reported.

This revelation was made by CPA’s Director, Ann Greene during the ministry’s annual staff conference held at Parc Rayne, Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Public Road.

Green also announced that the CPA also provided alternative care for 167 children, and prevented the separation of 2,851 children from their families, as a result of timely interventions.

These figures, Green explained is as a result of the agency’s multimedia child awareness campaign and preventive programmes for this year. She added that the campaign was proven to be very effective.

Similarly, the Special Parenting Programme has exceeded the target set for 2017 and great strides were also made in the Prevention of Teen Pregnancy Empowerment Programmes. The latter were conducted in Regions One, Four, Five, Six, Seven and Ten. Both programmes are now undergoing an outcome evaluation.

The CPA’s focus for the year 2017 was to continue to build partnerships with key stakeholders and non-governmental organisations, build the capacity of parents for their parenting role, raise the level of awareness of the populace and mold them into a protective mode, and the empowerment of adolescent and teens to prevent early sexual activities.

