CPCE accepting applicants for September 2017 intake

(Georgetown, June 22, 2017) – The Cyril Potter College of Education has on file over 400 applicants for the September 2017 intake and anticipates an additional 1500. As such, the College wishes to advise that in selecting the September 2017 student cohort, priority would be given to eligible applicants, from the public and private education sectors, who are currently serving in schools, and those from the riverain and hinterland areas.

Applicants who are desirous of pursuing Secondary Specialisation in disciplines of Home Economics, Industrial Technology, Information Technology, Mathematics, Modern Languages, Music Education, Physical Education, or Science would also be given priority.

The College regrets any inconvenience caused.