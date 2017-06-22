Latest update June 22nd, 2017 6:46 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

CPCE accepting applicants for September 2017 intake

Jun 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News, Press Releases

(Georgetown, June 22, 2017) – The Cyril Potter College of Education has on file over 400 applicants for the September 2017 intake and anticipates an additional 1500. As such, the College wishes to advise that in selecting the September 2017 student cohort, priority would be given to eligible applicants, from the public and private education sectors, who are currently serving in schools, and those from the riverain and hinterland areas.

Applicants who are desirous of pursuing Secondary Specialisation in disciplines of Home Economics, Industrial Technology, Information Technology, Mathematics, Modern Languages, Music Education, Physical Education, or Science would also be given priority.

The College regrets any inconvenience caused.

 

Recent Articles

Historic inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference Set for July

Historic inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference Set for July

Jun 22, 2017

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Thursday, June 22, 2017 The University of Guyana will discuss the establishment of a Caribbean Diaspora Engagement Centre at the inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference. Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr Ivelaw Griffith, at a press conference today, explained that...
Read More
NPTAB Holds First Orientation Session for Potential Evaluators

NPTAB Holds First Orientation Session for...

Jun 22, 2017

Several more hinterland communities to get improved water supplies

Several more hinterland communities to get...

Jun 22, 2017

Government to provide low income homes for squatters

Government to provide low income homes for...

Jun 22, 2017

Celebrating Youth Contributions- National Youth Award

Celebrating Youth Contributions- National Youth...

Jun 22, 2017

CPCE accepting applicants for September 2017 intake

CPCE accepting applicants for September 2017...

Jun 22, 2017

Overloaded heavy-duty vehicles on hinterland roads costing gov’t large sums

Overloaded heavy-duty vehicles on hinterland...

Jun 22, 2017

Ministry of Communities hands over a double drive tractor and hydraulic lift trailer to Region 8

Ministry of Communities hands over a double drive...

Jun 22, 2017

Children must not be deprived of an opportunity to excel – CEO tells Early Childhood Education Master-trainers

Children must not be deprived of an opportunity...

Jun 22, 2017

Guyana STEM Robotics team set for World competition in Washington —Education Ministry injects $2.5M contribution

Guyana STEM Robotics team set for World...

Jun 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 347 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 758,605 hits