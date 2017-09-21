Crime down in Berbice- Acting Crime Chief Williams

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 21, 2017

The level of crimes being committed in Berbice Region Six is said to be at its lowest. This is according to Assistant Commissioner and Acting Crime Chief Paul Williams.

The Acting Crime Chief said since assuming responsibility for the ‘B’ Division on July 23, 2017, the police have been effectively handling the crime situation in the region, which includes all serious crimes.

Williams stated, “We were able to be on top of the crime situation”. He added that the Division “had about five robberies and they have been solved. We had four murders but out of the four murders, they were five deaths because there was the businessman and his wife and all are being solved. Then today there is not much in terms of really any serious crimes”.

According to the Senior Police Officer, their success would not have been possible without the tremendous support of residents within the various communities. Williams explained that “we are working very close with the community in terms of helping them to deal with the challenges that they are facing because we know generally what policing entails but then it is good enough for us to know exactly what are the root cause of the problems within the communities so that of itself can help us to be on top of the situation”.

Williams said aside from collaborating with residents, the force also has a good working relationship with the business community. The Acting Crime Chief believes that this collaboration is the most effective way to tackle crime.

Additionally, he noted that auxiliary support has also been engaged to address the crime situation. This is evident in the large number of patrols across the region, including members of the community policing groups. Williams highlighted that there has been a lot more roadblocks, stop and search, in known areas where crimes are prevalent.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite