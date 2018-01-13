Crop Protection certification programme to be introduce at UG Tain Campus

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana – January 13, 2018

Farmers from across Berbice will now be provided with the opportunity to be trained and certified in crop protection.

According to the Director of the University of Guyana Berbice Campus Gomathinayagam Subramanian, a special certification programme has been drafted to engage farmers in Berbice with mostly practical training on crop protection.

“The certification programme is only for farmers and it does not contain much reading or writing. It is designed in a way that farmers can do the practicals which are expected to start this academic year in September,” Subramanian explained.

Gomathinayagam Subramanian, Director of the University of Guyana Berbice Campus University of Guyana Berbice Campus

Registration for the programme will soon commence and will cost farmers $50,000 each. The director noted that persons who are not farmers are also welcome to join.

“Maybe in the future, we will expand to Turkeyen but this is what the Berbice campus is going to offer, I already submitted everything to my faculty and they will take almost two months to confirm everything. But if other persons want to join they are free to do so; but it’s for mostly farmers” the director clarified.

This exercise is expected to last for six weeks and Subramania noted that the certificate that farmers will receive on completion of the course, will be recognized similarly as any other certificate received the University of Guyana.

By: Tanuja Raikha

