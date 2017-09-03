Latest update September 3rd, 2017 11:28 PM

‘Cultural Extravaganza’ showcases rich Indigenous culture

Sep 03, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

Guyana’s rich indigenous culture was on full display Saturday night, during the ‘Cultural Extravaganza’ at the Heritage Village, Sophia Exhibition Centre.

Hundreds of Guyanese gathered in the village benab for an evening of indigenous dances, songs, poems, storytelling and skits.

This event was organised by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, and saw approximately 12 indigenous groups participating. The troupes who travelled to the Georgetown to showcase their culture were also joined by performers from neighbouring Suriname and Brazil.

The show began with a welcome song performed by two young girls from Surama, Village in the North Rupununi. This was followed by White Water’s renditions of, ‘When I was hungry God feed me,’ and the ‘Might Pakuri.’ The Batavia and Mainstay dance troupes captivated the audience with the mari mari and sting ray dances, and there was storytelling by Baramits.

The audience was encouraged to interact with the performers as persons were taught the indigenous dance moves.

The event continues tomorrow and admission is free of cost, along with the food and art exhibition.

By: Synieka Thorne

Some Indigenous Youth displaying their traditional wear
Two girls perusing the Hinterland Highlights
Some of the craftwork displayed at the Heritage Village
Some Indigenous Youth displaying their traditional wear
Some of the craftwork displayed at the Heritage Village
Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock enjoying the cultural display
A cultural dance by an Indigenous group
Some of the craftwork displayed at the Heritage Village
Some of the craftwork displayed at the Heritage Village
