Customs Officers to receive training on CSME

DPI/GINA, Saturday, June 10, 2017

Cabinet has granted its approval for a representative from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the Central Immigration Office to attend the Train-the-Trainers Workshop for Immigration and Customs Officers that is being held by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat in Barbados from 13- 14 June.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon made the announcement at the post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency on Friday.

The workshop which forms part of the Tenth European Development Fund, Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) Economic Integration Programme, seeks to clarify the roles and functions of border officers. The training is also geared at ensuring that there is a common understanding of the CSME in general and the Free Movement of Persons (FMP) in particular, the minister explained.

In addition to further strengthening and building the capacity of these officials on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Free Movement regimes, it is expected that this intervention will enhance their ability to train their peers upon their return home. As such the workshop will also include a module on Customer Service and on Effective Communication.

The ultimate goal of the CSME is to provide the foundation for growth and development through the creation of a single economic space for the production of competitive goods and services. The CSME has for years been touted as the most critical pillar in Caribbean regional integration. Yet, for years, the full implementation of the CSME has been stalled due to several factors including lack of knowledge of the programme, particularly customs and immigration officers, who should be facilitating the process.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also granted its approval for Michael Brotherson, Head of Diaspora Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attend a meeting on Governance of Immigration to be held in Geneva, Switzerland from July 18-19, 2017. This second international dialogue on migration organised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will assist participants to understand migrant’s vulnerabilities from a policy perspective. It will also ensure the protection of the rights and wellbeing of migrants.

Guyana will attend a meeting of the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) officials on trade in services under the CARIFORUM-European Union (EU) Economic partnership agreement on June 22 at Kingston, Jamaica.

The meeting will consider the impact of the EU visa requirements and the ability of CARIFORUM’s service suppliers to enter and sustain their presence in the EU market. Sherwin Northern, Senior Foreign Service Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will attend this meeting.

By: Neola Damon