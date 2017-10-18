CWWA Exhibition opens to the public today

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 18, 2017

As the 26th Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Conference is currently ongoing, an exhibition showcasing a number of products and services relating to the sector will be open to the public today from 9:00hrs to 17:00hrs, at the Guyana Marriot Hotel.

A number of local and foreign companies are eager to have been afforded the opportunity to interact with the members of the public. The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to the four main exhibitors.

Aqua Smart, Inc, Sales and Marketing Officer, Don Stiefel, told DPI that the company manufactures a product called SeaQuest which controls erosion in municipal water. He noted that in Guyana they are currently observing the iron and magnesium found in the water in several locations. Stiefel highlighted that they will continue to partner with the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in an effort to maintain clean, safe and clear water for local consumption.

Florida AquaStore, Water Storage and Wastewater Treatment Solutions, Chief Financial officer, Nick Hartofilis noted that the company has been conducting business in the Caribbean for 35 years. He added that they have built over 1200 tanks around the Caribbean and Guyana. Some of the areas that have benefitted from their storage facilities include, Sophia, Eccles, and Bartica in Region Seven.

According to Esan Hamer, an engineer representing the Hydrometeorological Service attached to the Ministry of Agriculture said their booth will showcase the services provided by Hydrology, Agro-Meteorological and Climatology Departments.

Konrad Aicher, head of product management of DIEHL Metering noted that when patrons visit his booth today, they will be informed about the Ultrasonic Meters. These meters will accurately measure water consumption, send date every 15 seconds and also identify when the meter was read among other features.

The exhibition is free.