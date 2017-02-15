Damage to poles heavily affecting electricity distribution- Minister Patterson

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Destruction of electrical poles, coupled with the age-old network has impacted heavily on the electricity distribution system, and this has led to Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson calling on motorists to exercise care and avoid crashing into the poles.

During a media briefing yesterday on the recent spate of power outages, the Minister said some of the latest road accidents resulted in the destruction of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated’s (GPL) electricity poles.

“Guyana is a very unique place when it comes to power generation, the amount of traffic accidents we have often destroys our electrical poles. Just a few days ago, a young man died when he ran into a pole and when that happened it affected the system so these are all issues which we have to address holistically, so we we’re working to protect our poles and are asking persons to be cautious when they’re driving, as well,” Minister Patterson said.

The Minister explained that during the recent spate of power outages, that was caused by one of the feeder lines at Vlissingen road coming into contact with the main transmission line, there were numerous complaints from consumers.

The Public Infrastructure Minister pointed out that his administration inherited the poor system from the former government, and is working to address it. Minister Patterson said with this upgrade, Guyanese can be rest assured of improved power distribution along the coast.

By: Ranetta La Fleur