Latest update December 7th, 2017 1:33 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Deaf  Association hosts second annual art competition.

Dec 07, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 7, 2017

The Deaf Association of Guyana (DAG) recently held it second art competition under the theme “Nature Studies-my Green Guyana” showcasing the creative talent of hearing impaired students.

The winners of the Deaf Annual Art competition.

Participants were drawn from David Rose School for the Handicapped, as well as schools in Diamond, Linden, New Amsterdam, Tuschen, Corriverton, Bartica and Annai.

According to Sabine McIntosh, President of the Deaf Association, the year’s theme for the competition is in keeping with the country’s thrust towards a green economy. She added that the participants needed to capture Guyana’s natural environment in all its forms.

The art competition that caters for the participation of deaf students and out-of-school youths is a collaborative effort between the association and the Ministry of Education. It targets youths between the ages of 5 and 25. The categories ranged from black and white and colour drawings to oil pastels.

In the Black and White pencil drawing category, first place for ages 9-14, went to Aleem Basseer, Reon Herman took the top prize in the 15-18 group and 19-25 went to to Areefa Budhud.

Awardees for Colour drawings from eight and under are Anaya Lall and Angel Marks – first and second places respectively. In the 9-14 category, Faith Bennet took the top spot with Aleem Basseer coming in second. The 15-18 group saw Walton Williams and Mark Milton taking the two top spots respectively. Kishanie Krishan was the winner in the 19-25 group.

Top spots in Oil Pastel category were eight and under – Anaya Lall; 9-14 – Aleem Basseer; 15-18- Mark Milton and 19-25 – Jaidoe Nankissore.

Some of the art pieces on display at the Deaf Annual Art competition.

Some of the art pieces on display at the Deaf Annual Art competition.

 

Some of the art pieces on display at the Deaf Annual Art competition.

Some of the art pieces on display at the Deaf Annual Art competition.

 

Some of the art pieces on display at the Deaf Annual Art competition.

Some of the art pieces on display at the Deaf Annual Art competition.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

‘B’ Division Police received 11 brand New Vehicles.

‘B’ Division Police received 11 brand New Vehicles.

Dec 07, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 07, 2017 The work of the Police Force in B Division, Berbice will be enhanced significantly with the arrival of 11 brand new 4×4 vehicles. The vehicles are part of the fleet that was recently handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) by the People’s...
Read More
Deaf  Association hosts second annual art competition.

Deaf  Association hosts second annual art...

Dec 07, 2017

Budget designed to ensure development – MP Wade

Budget designed to ensure development – MP Wade

Dec 07, 2017

Multidisciplinary approached need to combat corruption – Legal Expert

Multidisciplinary approached need to combat...

Dec 07, 2017

Guyana targets 100 percent registration of births.

Guyana targets 100 percent registration of

Dec 07, 2017

Guyana’s immunization programme on track

Guyana’s immunization programme on track

Dec 07, 2017

Good image critical to Guyana’s presence on international stage – Min. Greenidge

Good image critical to Guyana’s presence on...

Dec 06, 2017

$148M for Small Business Bureau in 2018.

$148M for Small Business Bureau in 2018.

Dec 06, 2017

Budget 2018 will continue to develop Region Eight- MP Bancroft.

Budget 2018 will continue to develop Region...

Dec 06, 2017

Representatives from the International Narcotics Control Board meet with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

Representatives from the International Narcotics...

Dec 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,241,820 hits