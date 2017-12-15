Decent Work Country Programme to be launched tomorrow

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 14, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott today met with the Director of International Labour Organisation (ILO), Claudia Coenjaerts at his Brickdam Office, to discuss the signing of the Decent Work Country Programme.

Director Coenjaerts explained her organisation is “…going to try to use this programme to help make sure that in the further development of Guyana, the Decent Work Agenda plays a central role.”

Coenjaerts added the programme will focus on three key areas. “One will be looking at how to improve working conditions and how to get people out of the informal economy…then the other priority is the enabling environment for enterprises…and then there is the importance of workers and employers to work together with government…”

Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation giving remarks at the meeting Hon. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection shakes hand with Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation as they agree to the signing of the Decent Work Country Programme

In October the Social Protection Ministry in collaboration with the ILO hosted a validation workshop for public and private stakeholders on the Draft Assessment of the Enabling Environment for Sustainable Enterprises (EESE) Action Plan. The plan outlines priorities aimed at addressing Employment and Labour issues in Guyana.

The Skills for Green Jobs study was conducted between June and September 2017 and provides analysis and in-depth case studies of skills and green policies or initiatives, presenting insights recommendations.

The official signing of the Decent Work Country programme will take place tomorrow at the Marriott Hotel and will see attendance from the Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, Minister Scott and various stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

By: Crystal Stoll

