Latest update December 14th, 2017 10:32 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Decent Work Country Programme to be launched tomorrow

Dec 14, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 14, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott today met with the Director of International Labour Organisation (ILO), Claudia Coenjaerts at his Brickdam Office, to discuss the signing of the Decent Work Country Programme.

Director Coenjaerts explained her organisation is “…going to try to use this programme to help make sure that in the further development of Guyana, the Decent Work Agenda plays a central role.”

Coenjaerts added the programme will focus on three key areas. “One will be looking at how to improve working conditions and how to get people out of the informal economy…then the other priority is the enabling environment for enterprises…and then there is the importance of workers and employers to work together with government…”

Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation giving remarks at the meeting
Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation giving remarks at the meeting
Hon. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection shakes hand with Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation as they agree to the signing of the Decent Work Country Programme
Hon. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection shakes hand with Claudia Coenjaerts, Director of International Labour Organisation as they agree to the signing of the Decent Work Country Programme

In October the Social Protection Ministry in collaboration with the ILO hosted a validation workshop for public and private stakeholders on the Draft Assessment of the Enabling Environment for Sustainable Enterprises (EESE) Action Plan. The plan outlines priorities aimed at addressing Employment and Labour issues in Guyana.

The Skills for Green Jobs study was conducted between June and September 2017 and provides analysis and in-depth case studies of skills and green policies or initiatives, presenting insights recommendations.

The official signing of the Decent Work Country programme will take place tomorrow at the Marriott Hotel and will see attendance from the Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, Minister Scott and various stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

More than $18B approved for Ministry of Public Security

More than $18B approved for Ministry of Public Security

Dec 14, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 14, 2017 The committee of supplies of the National Assembly today, approved in excess of $18B to fund capital and current expenditure for the Ministry of Public Security and its related agencies in 2018. Under its capital projects, more than $3B will be expended...
Read More
Social Protection budget approved

Social Protection budget approved

Dec 14, 2017

New Amsterdam Technical Institute graduates 103

New Amsterdam Technical Institute graduates 103

Dec 14, 2017

$4.696B approved for Ministry of Public Telecommunications

$4.696B approved for Ministry of Public...

Dec 14, 2017

First Lady agrees to be patron of women adventurers’ Essequibo River expedition  

First Lady agrees to be patron of women...

Dec 14, 2017

Decent Work Country Programme to be launched tomorrow

Decent Work Country Programme to be launched...

Dec 14, 2017

1,680 persons to be trained under BIT in 2018

1,680 persons to be trained under BIT in 2018

Dec 14, 2017

Govt MP slams misleading Stabroek News editorial

Govt MP slams misleading Stabroek News editorial

Dec 14, 2017

President reiterates commitment to teachers’ development

President reiterates commitment to teachers’...

Dec 14, 2017

Minister Greenidge further clarifies signing bonus for media 

Minister Greenidge further clarifies signing...

Dec 14, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,265,889 hits