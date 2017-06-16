Latest update June 16th, 2017 1:17 PM

Decision to rebuild Brickdam Secondary School not set in stone – Chief Education Officer

Jun 16, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI/GINA, Friday, June 16, 2017

The poor physical condition of the Brickdam Secondary School prompted the Ministry of Education to close the facility. The student population was then accommodated at the East LaPenitence Primary School.

When asked about plans for the still closed Brickdam Secondary School, Chief Education Officer (CEO), Marcel Hutson said that the building the children currently occupy is more convenient, in that it is spacious and equipped with all the necessary amenities which contributes to a comfortable learning environment.

Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson.

The Chief Education Officer made this disclosure during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI)/ Government Information Agency (GINA).

While questioning the financial viability of rebuilding the Brickdam Secondary School, Hutson said that, “I think we have to ask ourselves what is prudent at this point in time. Here it is that we have a building that could accommodate the number of students at Brickdam. And then then what will we do with the building that had been rehabilitated, it is in very good condition, spacious and everything…we have to ask ourselves these questions.”

Hutson assured that Brickdam has not been forgotten, however, the students are in a better place.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the government’s cohesive communities’ initiative and the developing housing schemes, Hutson said that new secondary schools will be constructed at Hope and Parfait Harmony.

“What we have discovered is wherever we have the opening of these new housing schemes you find sometimes the population growth, where thereis an increase in demand and so we have those new schools” Hutson explained.

Additionally, massive rehabilitation works are ongoing at the St. Roses and Bishop’s High School.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Decision to rebuild Brickdam Secondary School not set in stone – Chief Education Officer

