Department of Environment facilitating mission from Global Green Growth Institute

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 12, 2017) The Department of Environment is currently facilitating an international mission from the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) from October 9-13, 2017. Guyana is a part of the 18 countries, which ratified the establishment agreement in 2012 that officially founded the GGGI. The international mission will be meeting with agencies inclusive of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ministry of the Presidency; Office of Climate Change, Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, Department of Environment and the Ministry of Finance.

The mission team consists of Ms. Carol Litwin, Head of Energy, Investment and Policy Solutions Division and Ms. Margaret Kim, Head of Strategy and Integration, Green Growth Planning and Implementation Division. The objectives of this mission are to discuss and agree with the Government of Guyana on the tentative scope for GGGI’s near term (12-18 months) and longer term support in the energy sector, on support from GGGI to assist the Government on preparing a Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness Proposal with a focus on supporting renewable energy work, possible support from GGGI to assist the Government in preparing a funding request from the GCF Project Preparatory Facility (PPF) linked to renewable energy and to scope potential areas for GGGI work to assist the Government in cooperation on REDD+ and national adaptation implementation.

This mission serves as a follow-up visit by the Director General of GGGI, Dr. Frank Rijsberman in April 2017. During his visit, Dr. Rijsberman met with the Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon and other Government Officials to discuss GGGI’s support to Guyana in its transition to a model of green growth.

GGGI currently has 27 member states and they work focuses mainly on assisting countries to adopt new green models in their development and investment planning, formulation of green growth policies, building capacities for implementation of green growth polices and mobilization of finance for green growth investments. The DOE presently serves as the national Focal Point for GGGI and will continue to collaborate with the institute to provide guidance and support Guyana’s transition to a green state utilising a model of green growth.