Desist from playing loud music – Senior Superintendent Cooper

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, September 20, 2017

The Police in ‘B’ Division are asking persons to desist from playing loud music in their vehicles. Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), said that noise nuisance is becoming a problem in Berbice.

Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper.

Cooper explained that it “has been a problem in this area – especially those persons who are playing their music in their vehicles, I would like them to know that it is an offence and that we are working assiduously to deal with that issue”.

He is urging members of the public to report noise nuisance incidents to the nearest police outpost or station so that the matter could be dealt with immediately. Cooper is also calling on persons playing loud music to be cooperative and desist from committing such infractions.

In early July, the Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with other various stakeholders, had taken the initiative to establish an Inter-Agency Task Force to combat noise nuisance.

The main goal of the Task Force is to ensure a greater execution of the laws/regulations on noise nuisance, which in turn will reduce the discomfort caused by noise pollution across the country.

The Task Force currently comprises representatives from the Ministry of Public Security – (Coordinating Agency); Guyana Police Force; Guyana Prison Service; Guyana Fire Service; Ministry of Natural Resources; Environmental Protection Agency; Ministry of Communities; Ministry of Public Infrastructure; Central Housing and Planning Authority; Mayor and City Council of Georgetown; and the Guyana Revenue Authority.

The Ministry of Public Security is urging the members of the public to collaborate to ensure that the environment is free from noise pollution.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

