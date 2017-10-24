DHB sees increase in revenues with toll increase – collection system to upgrade

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 24, 2017

The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) has reported a 50 percent increase in revenues since an increase in tolls became effective on January 01. General Manager of DHBC, Rawlston Adams made this disclosure at a press conference today.

Adams explained that vehicular traffic continues to fluctuate and the company is monitoring the trends. He noted that from 2018 the bridge company will have to utilise revenues from the toll to execute capital works which is necessary for the upkeep of the bridge.

Meanwhile, DHBC is engaging a local consultant to review and upgrade its toll collections system.

The General Manager stated that the company is currently using a point of sale software which could be upgraded to provide effectiveness and efficiency in toll collection.

“One of the things we want to do is to have access to the GRA (Guyana Revenue Authority) database, so when you pass through the toll, we put in a number and all the information about that vehicle should come up. So, if your vehicle goes through the bridge and the information coming up doesn’t match that vehicle then that should send some red flags,” Adams underlined.

The GM noted that the point of sale system does pose a challenge for the company since it is not designed for toll collection and the receipts would have to be written manually resulting in the traffic gridlock. The expectation is that with the upgraded system those challenges will be addressed.

The DHBC is also fostering stronger collaborative efforts with the Guyana Police Force.

“Over 2 years ago we have connected the camera system to the police at Brickdam and at Eve Leary and they are able to access that. Based on discussions that system has enabled them in their crime-fighting strategy, so we are hoping that this is just another step in the collaboration between the police and us,” Adams noted.

According to the General Manager, the consultant is on the ground gathering information and data and is in discussions with the supervisors and tour clerks on the way forward.

By: Ranetta La Fleur