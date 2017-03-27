D&I works to benefit Region Two farmers

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, March 27, 2017

Region Two farmers are set to benefit from the construction of a relief structure at Good Hope, Essequibo Coast.

In an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Region Two Regional Chairman, Devanand Ramdatt, said construction will be done this year.

“The importance of that project (Good Hope relief structure), will reduce the amount of water that is wasted as well as better regulate it once the structure is implemented at the earliest,” Ramdatt added.

The Regional Chairman highlighted that water management and drainage and irrigation are critical factors to agriculture and necessary for suitable crop and livestock production.

Ramdatt said that the Regional Administration will also construct a number of regulators and sluices in other areas and that a number of the region’s drainage and irrigation pumps will be maintained. Ramdatt said the workforce in the RDC will be handling most of the projects instead of contract workers.

The Region’s major drainage problem is the heavy deposit in the drainage outfall channels between Devonshire Castle and La Union, including Hampton Court, Lima, Anna Regina, Three Friends, Taymouth Manor and Capoey.

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder had said that the ministry would have commenced detailed facilities mapping with regard to structures and drainage and irrigation channels in the administrative regions.

By: Neola Damon