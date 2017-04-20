Diamond to get overhead pedestrian crossing

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, April 20, 2017

During last year, the Government had made known its intention to construct three overhead pedestrian walkways at Houston, Peter’s Hall near the Demerara Harbour Bridge and Eccles. A planned vehicle bypass for Diamond was also announced.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a post-Cabinet briefing today, disclosed that Diamond will now be benefitting from an overhead pedestrian crossing. He said, “you would recall that I had previously announced the award of US$1M contracts for the construction of overhead crossing at Houston, Peter’s Hall and at Eccles. This is an additional overhead crossing that’s going to be constructed.”

The Minister of State noted that a contract in the sum of US$364,727 was awarded to S Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services for work on the Diamond overhead pedestrian crossing. Works are expected to commence shortly.

In a recent interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn said the new overhead pedestrian crossings will have features which will enable the elderly and persons with disabilities to have an equal opportunity to use the bypasses.

Vaughn pointed out that the overhead pedestrian crossings “will be a normal design for those who may not be able to walk the stairs to get up to the bypass, the elevator will take them up, and they will go to the other side and get down. So there’s a few modern features that we’re looking at, we’re hoping that everything will work out for us.”

These efforts are geared to eliminate congestion on the East Bank Demerara.

By: Ranetta La Fleur