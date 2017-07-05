Diaspora in Grenada urged to invest in Guyana

Georgetown, Guyana – (July 5, 2017) President David Granger said that the diaspora has an important role to play in the Guyana’s development and urged them to use their skills and education which they have acquired overseas to help to transform the country. He was at the time speaking to Guyanese, who reside in Grenada, where he is currently attending the 38th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Speaking at the event, which was held in Mount Cinnamon, the President said, “When you travel overseas; some of you improve your education, some of you improve your employment and you could invest back home… We can produce everything that the Caribbean needs but we need investment. We need people who are prepared to come back and invest.”

President Granger explained that because of the vastness of the country, the education sector has been severely constrained and said that Information Communication Technology (ICT) can be a means through which the quality and standard of education in Guyana is improved. In this regard, he encouraged the diaspora to help ensure that Guyana’s children are part of the technological revolution.

Speaking of the strength of the CARICOM, the immediate past Chairman, said that if member states recommit to a united, one-Caribbean front, the region can be a formidable force in the international community with significant influence and voting power. “We cannot drag our feet on coming together, our strength is in our votes. When we speak we must be able to tell the OAS [Organisation of American States], tell America and tell Europe that we are 15 people, 15 votes and if you want to do business with us, you must do business with all of us because we are one.”