Digitisation of old age pension service ongoing

Latest update January 23rd, 2018 7:28 PM
Jan 23, 2018 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News
DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 23, 2018
As the Ministry of Social Protection (MoSP) continues its efforts to digitise the old age pension system in coastal regions, the exercise will see information technology being utilised to eliminate pension books. It will also establish a system where seniors will be allowed to use their National Identification (ID) cards to uplift their pension.
In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Director of Social Services, Wenthworth Tanner, explained that the ministry is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Telecommunications (MoPT) to upgrade the system into an automated one.
“…Currently, the system is primarily manual, we want to get the system automated and so that’s an ongoing process. We are continuing to work to get it onstream as soon as possible,” Tanner explained.
The Social Services Director said that an important aspect of the project will be the sanitisation of the old age pension database, which entails the removal of deceased pensioners from the pension register. He said that the ministry is collaborating with the Registrar Office and funeral parlours in this regard and based on information gathered, the list will be cleansed.
On the issue of Guyanese who reside overseas and access pensions, Tanner said, “That is a bit more challenging given how the pension system is currently set up, however, these are things that will be addressed once the system is automated.”
The digitisation project is intended to ensure efficiency, accountability, and transparency in the distribution of Old Age Pension. It will reduce the need for workers to search various documents in order to retrieve information. Probation officers will also be afforded more time to conduct fieldwork and visitations.
By: Synieka Thorne
For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page
https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/
Jan 23, 2018DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 23, 2018 Residents of Anna Catherina and surrounding areas will soon benefit from an Early Childhood Development Centre which is slated to be commissioned in March. This was disclosed by Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran in an interview with the...
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018