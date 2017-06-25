Latest update June 25th, 2017 4:52 PM

Digitization process will speed up the work for GRO

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, June 25 2017

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix said that the digitization process of the General Registrar’s Office(GRO) records which had started last year should be completed soon.

The Minister, who has direct responsibilities for the Department of Citizenship within the Ministry of Presidency, revealed in an exclusive interview with Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) recently that the, “Digitization process started last year and we are progressing satisfactory. We have taken on additional staff to do, as we had started with in order to get this programme completed within a two-year period,” Minister Felix explained.

Minister Felix added that once that is done it will enable the department to produce a document in a printed format at a much speedier rate.

The Minister added that the reach to persons outside of Georgetown is still being looked at and collaboration is important for that.

“In terms of reach out of Georgetown the Guyana Post Office (GPO) serves a very useful purpose but some people prefer to come to Georgetown (office),” Minister Felix pointed out.

The digitization process will also enable the GRO to secure records for much longer all

For years there have been numerous complaints about the slow delivery of services by the GRO. Felix assured that the government is working towards the delivery of better service to all its citizens.

