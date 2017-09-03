Diplomatic Community and Quantum Leap Security Give Back! -T20 Quantum Wolves vs the Diplomats

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, 2, September, 2017

Only four overs, 26 runs and four wickets fell when rain stopped play of the first Charity Twenty-20(T-20) cricket match between the Diplomatic Community and Quantum Leap Security Saturday at the Everest Cricket Ground.

Despite the stoppage of play British High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregg Quinn was upbeat as he explained that, “Apart from having a bit of fun I don’t think any of us expect to be experts in this field… (It) is to raise some money for the Joshua House Orphanage, which as you remember Prince Harry went to in December of last year. It’s an organisation very close to our hearts… the funds raised from the cricket match will go Joshua House Orphanage.”

He said that the initiative for the match came while he was and some colleagues were chatting around a camp fire; he added that donations from some of the profits made from the purchasing of drinks will also be donated.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is performing duties of Prime Minister commended the Diplomats for organising the event and the Ministers of the Government who recognised the cause and came out to lend support, “It is not unusual to find the Diplomatic Community in any country being involved social wise among themselves. In most cases they also make an effort to contribute at the range of social activities and try to enhance social quality by raising funds and by supporting groups especially in countries where sufficient resources and attention are not normally devoted to deserving causes.”

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan who played for the Diplomats, “I am always happy to give back especially to children and I am happy that Commissioner Quinn asked me to be on the team.”

Acting Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Shashi Mohan Joshi said “we got the invite from the British High Commissioner and we thought that we have some good players so we came out to support this worthy cause.”

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labor, Keith Scott was also in attendance.

Director of Operations for Quantum Leap Security, a company that has been in operations in Guyana for three years, Anthony Gibbons remarked that the company is, “happy to show off some sportsmanship as well give back to a worthy cause”.

He added that this event will be an annual one and the company looks forward to developing the relationship with the Diplomatic Community.

By: Gabreila Patram

