Discussions on the future of sugar industry continues

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 02, 2018

Cabinet is continuing its deliberation on the future of the sugar industry, with regards to the sugar estates to be retained in “a right-sized configuration” as well as the portions of the industry to be divested.

State Minister, Joseph Harmon during his last post-Cabinet press conference made this disclosure while reiterating Government’s commitment to ensuring the best interest of sugar workers.

“Cabinet engaged the board of directors and the management of GuySuCo to obtain an updated position of the future plans of the Corporation to return it to efficiency and financial viability,” Minister Harmon noted.

The Special Purposes Unit (SPU), established to manage the divestment of assets of the sugar industry that will fall outside of the reconfigured GuySuCo, was also engaged by government officials.

The State Minister informed too that both the management of GuySuCo and the SPU outlined plans relating to their respective roles and responsibilities.

It is expected that the deliberations on the future of the industry will be concluded at today’s meeting of the cabinet.

By: Stacy Carmichael

