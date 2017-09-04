Disparity in education, major focus for new school year

DPI, Guyana, Monday, September 04, 2017

The Ministry of Education’s priorities over the next month will be focused on reducing the disparity in education, improving the quality of education by embracing the use of technology in the classrooms, and improving access by providing more transportation through the Three Bsinitiative.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, today, in her Education Month 2017 message, during the launch at the Umana Yana. The month’s activities will be observed under the theme: ‘Promoting wellness in communities through quality education.’

“The Government of Guyana has as a principle objective of its policy to strengthen the administration of the 10 regions and to improve the delivery of education and other services,” Minister Henry said, while noting that as part of this policy, there will be the establishment of regional technical institutes to provide technical education access, to a greater percentage of youths.

The education sector reform is also a priority for the ministry. Minister Henry revealed that a Department of Education System Innovation and Reform will be established before the end of 2017.

While reflecting on this year’s results at the primary and secondary levels, she observed that there is much to celebrate, however, there is still much more work to be done in key areas. Notwithstanding the challenges, the minister is optimistic that through collaboration with stakeholders, the sector is poised for a massive turnaround.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hudson emphasised that quality education is critical to the wellness of communities

and by extension, the nation. “Wellness in this context, may be described as an active process, through which people become aware of and make choices towards more successful existence. Quality education, therefore impacts wellness to enable people to develop all their attributes and skills to achieve their potential through the creation of an enabling environment,” Hutson explained.

It is against this backdrop that the Ministry of Education is working to ensure children from across the country, including the hinterland, enjoy the best possible schooling. The ministry, he said, is also working towards creating a well-rounded curriculum that is not lopsided nor one sided.

“We have begun to review the curriculum, with a view of ensuring alignment with nation and communities. We have looked (at) and started to explore how we can enhance the physical facilities so that our children can enjoy a conducive learning environment,” Hutsonexplained.. He also disclosed that the ministry has been trying to foster community alliance by the appointment of a National PTA (Parent Teachers Association) Coordinator and a School Support Unit will also be established.

A grand Rally at Durban Park is slated for September 15 to commemorate National Education Day. Other activities include education in concert, a male engagement programme, a reading carnival and a social event along with other programmes in the regions. The Education Month celebrations will culminate on October 05 .

By: Synieka Thorne