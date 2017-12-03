District 10 retains Championship title as ‘Nationals’ lives up to the expectations

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, December 2, 2017

The Upper Demerara/Kwakwani team representing District ten (10) last evening retained their unbeaten title at the 57th Edition of the National Schools Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships. The meet which was held at the Leonora Track and Field Centre for the first time saw over 1500 athletes from 15 districts going head to head in various disciplines.

District 13 placed second while District 11 finished third. Champion District for Cycling is District 6, with District 11 copping the title for Swimming and the Champion District for Track and Field events going to District 10. District three retained the title for the Teachers’ championships.

The 57th ‘Nationals’ lived up to the publicity as the best school competition to date. Beginning on November 26, it was a thrilling yet very competitive contest between the 15 districts.

Some of the action on the final day of the swimming, cycling and track & field championships at the Leonora Facility Minister of State Joseph Harmon makes a presentation to District 10's Murphy Nash The Upper Demerara/Kwakwani team is all smiles as they receive their championship trophy

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon in brief remarks, reminded athletes that they represent the future of Guyana. The minister also acknowledged that hosting the event at the facility allowed the young athletes to shine and to establish new standards. Minister Harmon also made a commitment to assist with further upgrades of the facility.

“I trust that next year when you come again, that you have better facilities here for you. We would have more stands and we would have more eating facilities on the ground. I have already had some words with the manager Mr. Williams and Christopher Jones and Minister Norton and indicated to them that the open spaces that are here should be fixed and they should add to the facility that we have here.”

Chief Education Officer Marcel Huston said that the event began and concluded with as much success as was anticipated. Huston congratulated the athletes for giving it their best and providing the spectators with a thrilling show.

“We are really thankful to you for providing us with some very exciting and glorious moments” Hutson stated. The CEO further added that “sports events such as this were meant to showcase the collective talent of our young people rather than only recognising winners and this is what it did.”

Hutson opined that competitions such as the National School’s championship inspire both the participants and spectators. He noted that important life lessons are interwoven in the competition, citing the example of a loser providing a winner with a scale to measure their success; however, the vanquished is given the opportunity to analyse and improve their performance.

President of the Guyana’s Teachers Union, Mark Lyte, described the 57th championship as “one with a difference” and noted that at both the regional and national levels it is imperative that athletes be provided with the right facilities.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

