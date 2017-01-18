DOE finalising document outlining green growth pathway

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 18, 2016

The Department of Environment (DOE) is expected to produce the framework for the green state development strategy. It should be shared with stakeholders in the coming weeks.

Director of the DOE, Ndibi Schwiers, made the announcement on Tuesday evening at the launch of Conservation International Guyana’s gold mining initiative, at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

The document outlines the President’s green growth pathway which is intended to provide a long term vision for a prosperous and equitable future for Guyanese. “This pathway is a comprehensive model that will help us achieve sustainable development,” Schwiers said.

The pathway will be aligned with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which articulates the rights and responsibilities of people to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all people.

Last December, the government hosted preliminary consultations with a wide cross section of stakeholders to obtain critical feedback which were used to shape and guide the development of the framework for the green state development strategy. “This document is in its final stages and I anticipate that within the coming weeks it would be finalised and available to all stakeholders,” Schwiers said.

President David Granger had outlined the green pathway during his address to the National Assembly last October. “Guyana’s ‘green agenda” is a comprehensive, multi-sectorial development programme,” the President told the National Assembly.

The ‘green agenda’ will promote ‘green’ economic sectors such as the development of climate-resilient agriculture, ecotourism and information communications technology and promote renewable energy generation. It will ensure a diversified and resilient economy while promoting ‘green’ growth and ‘green’ employment and secure a clean and healthy environment for future Guyanese generations.

By: Tiffny Rhodius