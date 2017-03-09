Dogg Point village empowering youths via Jubilee, Presidential grants

GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, March 9, 2017

The village of Dogg Point, Region Seven, is investing in the development of its youths. The investment is being made through the provision of the Presidential and Jubilee grants by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

The recent allocation of $1M in Jubilee grant was used to purchase sewing equipment and materials.

According to Carlotta Hopkinson, the youths who participated in the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service Programme (HEYS) are using the equipment to sew school uniforms.

Last year, $280M was allocated to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs to aid 212Indigenous communities to facilitate projects to benefit residents.

“What they had thought about after the HEYS programme was finished, is to continue by taking in orders so as to bring in an income, not to sell the material, but to use up the material,” Hopkinson stated.

The councillor explained that “people will come in, see what type of uniform they have to get sew, say when you want it, come in do your measurement, say what style and then you come and collect it at a period of time.”

Hopkinson noted that the investment in the youths have thus far been fruitful, adding that the monies acquired from the initiative will go towards purchasing more machines and improving the business.

Hopkinson said that both boys and girls have found an interest in the initiative. She noted that with the monies that the village is expected to receive in 2017 through the anticipated presidential grant will go towards expanding the building which the youths are at present using. This will be done to accommodate more persons, and for the storing of their equipment and materials.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite