Latest update June 14th, 2017 7:52 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Donations continue to roll in for flood victims

Jun 14, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI/GINA, Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Donations continue to pour in to bring aid to flood the affected residents of Region Seven and Eight. The most recent donation came from the Indigenous Peoples’ Commission (IPC), who contributed some 50 hampers.

The hampers were, today, handed over to the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), who will be allocating the items to their central locations in Region Seven and Eight for distribution.

Chairperson of the Indigenous Peoples’ Commission, Doreen Jocabis handing over the supplies to Director General, Civil Defense Commission, Colonel (ret’d) Chabilall Ramsarup in the presence of Indigenous Peoples’ Commission, Commissioner Patricia Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Neil Bacchus and Administrative Assistant, Surujdai Chung.

During a simple handing over ceremony, Director General of the CDC Colonel (ret’d) Chabilall Ramsarup explained that the supplies are being deployed to those areas on a regular basis. He added that on Monday, June 19, a truck load of supplies will leave for Mahdia. Two flights loaded with supplies are also being organised for Kato and Kamarang.

Some of the supplies being distributed include clothing, washing and cleaning detergents, food and farming implements. Colonel Ramsarup said that CDC will also be providing construction tools including saws, hammers and nails, so that where there is need for repairs to a building, the tools will be available for the residents to engage in self-help.

On the issue of the flooding, Colonel Ramsarup said that only yesterday, Kurupung, Region Eight was underwater and some eight families had to be relocated to a nearby community.  He noted that the water has been receding in the other areas, however, “because of the levels of the rivers, if there is any hard shower of rain, the water will rise automatically.”

Colonel Ramsarup expressed gratitude to all those who have been donating items, especially the IPC, to assist those persons who were severely affected by the recent floods.

Meanwhile, IPC’s Chairperson, Doreen Jocabis said that the commission is pleased that they are able to assist those flood affected persons. “I am extremely happy on behalf of the IPC to hand over these items to the CDC who I know will ensure these hampers reach the villages to my brothers and sisters who have suffered great losses , I can only imagine but I can’t say that I feel what they are going through at this time. I trust that our gift will bring cheers to their hearts, especially the young ones and the elderly,” Jacobin said.

To date, the Government has spent more than $8M on disaster response and relief activities as a result of flooding in the affected regions. This amount does not reflect donations, which have been made by private individuals and companies over the past weeks.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Recent Articles

Former UNFPA Executive Director remembered for his Family Planning advocacy

Former UNFPA Executive Director remembered for his Family Planning...

Jun 14, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 14, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, said that she was struck by former Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the late Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin’s commitment to women’s rights and empowerment, his advocacy of family planning...
Read More
Ministry of Public Health commits to enhance and improve the blood service

Ministry of Public Health commits to enhance and...

Jun 14, 2017

Donations continue to roll in for flood victims

Donations continue to roll in for flood victims

Jun 14, 2017

A more sustainable School Feeding Programme plugged for Guyana

A more sustainable School Feeding Programme...

Jun 14, 2017

MPI to address Grant Sand Road infrastructure issues

MPI to address Grant Sand Road infrastructure...

Jun 14, 2017

Starkey Hearing Foundation officials call on President

Starkey Hearing Foundation officials call on...

Jun 14, 2017

Tonight’s weather forecast from the Weather Watch Centre 

Tonight’s weather forecast from the...

Jun 14, 2017

‘The Internet has turned our young people into digital citizens of the world” says ITU Programme Officer

‘The Internet has turned our young people into...

Jun 14, 2017

REMARKS BY MINISTER CATHERINE HUGHES – Opening Ceremony on CYBER SECURITY WORKSHOP FOR EDUCATION STAKEHOLDERS NORTH RUIMVELDT SECONDARY SCHOOL’s AUDITORIUM

REMARKS BY MINISTER CATHERINE HUGHES –...

Jun 14, 2017

Public Telecom Ministry and ITU team up to raise awareness about cyber security

Public Telecom Ministry and ITU team up to raise...

Jun 14, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 343 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 736,269 hits