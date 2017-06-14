Donations continue to roll in for flood victims

DPI/GINA, Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Donations continue to pour in to bring aid to flood the affected residents of Region Seven and Eight. The most recent donation came from the Indigenous Peoples’ Commission (IPC), who contributed some 50 hampers.

The hampers were, today, handed over to the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), who will be allocating the items to their central locations in Region Seven and Eight for distribution.

During a simple handing over ceremony, Director General of the CDC Colonel (ret’d) Chabilall Ramsarup explained that the supplies are being deployed to those areas on a regular basis. He added that on Monday, June 19, a truck load of supplies will leave for Mahdia. Two flights loaded with supplies are also being organised for Kato and Kamarang.

Some of the supplies being distributed include clothing, washing and cleaning detergents, food and farming implements. Colonel Ramsarup said that CDC will also be providing construction tools including saws, hammers and nails, so that where there is need for repairs to a building, the tools will be available for the residents to engage in self-help.

On the issue of the flooding, Colonel Ramsarup said that only yesterday, Kurupung, Region Eight was underwater and some eight families had to be relocated to a nearby community. He noted that the water has been receding in the other areas, however, “because of the levels of the rivers, if there is any hard shower of rain, the water will rise automatically.”

Colonel Ramsarup expressed gratitude to all those who have been donating items, especially the IPC, to assist those persons who were severely affected by the recent floods.

Meanwhile, IPC’s Chairperson, Doreen Jocabis said that the commission is pleased that they are able to assist those flood affected persons. “I am extremely happy on behalf of the IPC to hand over these items to the CDC who I know will ensure these hampers reach the villages to my brothers and sisters who have suffered great losses , I can only imagine but I can’t say that I feel what they are going through at this time. I trust that our gift will bring cheers to their hearts, especially the young ones and the elderly,” Jacobin said.

To date, the Government has spent more than $8M on disaster response and relief activities as a result of flooding in the affected regions. This amount does not reflect donations, which have been made by private individuals and companies over the past weeks.

By: Synieka Thorne