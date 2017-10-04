Latest update October 4th, 2017 2:10 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Dozens of Region Nine residents to benefit from NDIA interventions

Oct 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Hundreds of residents of Massara, Aranaputa, Rupertee, Annai Central and surrounding Region Nine communities are set to benefit from a $30M intervention by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Frederick Flatts , CEO, National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

Chief Executive Officer of the Drainage Authority (NDIA), Frederick Flatts, in an exclusive interview told the Department of Public Information (DPI), “for the first time in the history of the NDIA, there is now a resident engineer and equipment stationed in the hinterland district.”

Asked to detail the works taking place, Flatts said, “In Masara, we have been digging a large lake for them, in which the community will be able to rear fish, something they really wanted for decades.”

In addition, a smaller pond is being dug in Aranaputa to allow cattle access to water and residents to rear fish during El Nino periods, while in Rupertee a creek is being cleaned to allow cattle access to water and people to catch fish. “The residents are very happy with what we have done so far,” Flatts said.

The works, which have been delayed by recent floods in the hinterlands, is almost 80% complete.

Through the Ministry of Agriculture, Government’s focus is aimed at encouraging diversification of food production in the Hinterlands while developing it as Guyana’s new agricultural frontier.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

Recent Articles

International experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

International experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

Oct 04, 2017

Internet and ICT experts from around the world will gather in Georgetown next week to participate in the annual high-level Technology Conference to mark International Internet Week 2017.  The conference will feature five (5) days of rich dialogue and technical capacity building discussions at the...
Read More
Food outlets facing impending closure by M&CC

Food outlets facing impending closure by

Oct 04, 2017

Dozens of Region Nine residents to benefit from NDIA interventions

Dozens of Region Nine residents to benefit from...

Oct 04, 2017

Ministry of Social Protection condemns the murder of two Elderly women

Ministry of Social Protection condemns the murder...

Oct 04, 2017

Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project advances REDD+ readiness in Guyana

Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project...

Oct 04, 2017

Ministry of the Presidency condemns misleading Christopher Ram letter

Ministry of the Presidency condemns misleading...

Oct 03, 2017

Six containers ready for shipment to hurricane ravaged Dominica and Antigua

Six containers ready for shipment to hurricane...

Oct 03, 2017

Relief to hurricane-ravaged countries inspected – due to leave by Wednesday

Relief to hurricane-ravaged countries inspected...

Oct 03, 2017

$2B revetment programme proposed for Linden

$2B revetment programme proposed for Linden

Oct 03, 2017

“Be an inspiration to your students”- Minister Karen Cummings

“Be an inspiration to your students”-...

Oct 03, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,023,471 hits