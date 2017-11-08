Latest update November 8th, 2017 8:45 PM

DPI and Cuba's Prensa Latina sign historic MOU

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 8, 2017

The relationship between Guyana and Cuba continues to strengthen as the Department of Public Information (DPI) and Prensa Latina of Cuba, inked a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to share local content for the dissemination between the two media entities.

Director of the Department of Public Information, Imran Khan and Editor-in-Chief of Prensa Latina, Lic. Nestor Marin Bandomo exchange a handshake the MOU agreement.

The MOU is premised on the view to reduce the language barrier between Latin America and the Caribbean Region, thereby opening the door for increased exchanges of ideas, news, and current affairs.

Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, H.E Halim Majeed noted that the process for this MOU began last year and has culminated with the signing of the agreement between the two entities., “I am delighted by this and I hoping that we can take the process forward.”

Editor-in-Chief of the Prensa Latina, Nestor Bandomo noted that the MOU will improve the functions and mandate of both agencies. “I think that it is very important for us to sign this agreement with the Government of Guyana and see the exchange of information between the two countries,” Bandomo said.

Director of Communications and Editor Jorge Mendoza, of Prensa Latina enthusiastically noted that the hard work from both countries has begun to pay off.

“Yes, we think that it is a step forward as our president has said because … there shouldn’t be a zone of silence in the Caribbean region about Latin America and there shouldn’t be that silence in Latin America about the Caribbean region.”

Director of DPI, Imran Khan pointed out that the MOU will allow Guyana to have access to non-English parts of the hemisphere. He added that “it’s historic and it’s also very exciting for information flow in the information age. It represents an advancement through cooperation and mutual understanding and interest”.

The signing of the MOU took place in Havana, Cuba during the Havana International Fair of 2017, FIHAV.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Halim Majeed.

Director of the Department of Public Information, Imran Khan and Editor-in-Chief of Prensa Latina, Lic. Nestor Marin Bandomo, sign the historic MOU, also in photograph is Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Halim Majeed.

 

Director of Communication and Editor of Prensa Latina, Jorge L. Luna Mendoza.

 

