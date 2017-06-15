Dr Roopnaraine says “looking forward” to new appointment

Jun 15, 2017 Government, News, Parliament
DPI/GINA, Guyana, Thursday, June 15, 2017
Reassigned Minister of Education Dr Rupert Roopnaraine was appointed as Minister of Public Service today in the National Assembly.
Speaker of the House, Dr Barton Scotland made the appointment during the 65th sitting of the National Assembly, Parliament Buildings, Brickdam.
Before entering the National Assembly Dr Roopnaraine told media, when pressed for comment on the reassignment, “I am looking forward to the new Ministry. It is a new challenge. I did the best I could in the Education Ministry.”
Responding to questions from the media, Minister Roopnaraine noted while he was consulted on the move his party, the Worker’s People Alliance (WPA) was not.
Minister within the Ministry of Education Nicolette Henry is currently serving as the substanstive Minister of Education until further notice.
Minister of State Joseph Harmon said the decision was taken during this week’s sitting of Cabinet. The Minister noted that the President made the decision.
By: Tiffny Rhodius
