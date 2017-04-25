Duplexes, townhouses’ construction to start in regions shortly

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, April 25, 2017

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) expects to roll-out the construction of the duplexes and townhouses in Regions 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 10, within the next six weeks. Samples of the houses are at present being constructed for display and sale at a model housing village being created at Perseverance on the East Bank Demerara.

Project Manager, Kennard Dazzell told the media on Monday, that the CH&PA expects that physical works will commence on the remaining 758 housing units in the other regions within the next four to six weeks.

“The longest process is the tendering process, but we are working assiduously to ensure that we get the others rolling out as soon as possible,” Dazzelll said. In Perseverance itself, Dazzell said, work is expected to commence sooner on the remaining housing units that are slated to be constructed in the housing area.

Of the approximately 758 housing units that are be constructed in 2017 under the first phase of the implementation of government’s new housing programme, 80 are to be constructed in Onderneeming, Phase Three in Essequibo, Region Two; 50 in Onderneeming, Phase One; 40 in Tuschen, Phase One and 114 in Plantation Laurentina, Phase One on the West Bank Demerara (WBD) in Region Three.

A total of 114 units are to be constructed at Perseverance, 80 at Experiment on the West Coast Berbice (WCB) in Region Five, 60 in Ordnance-Fortland in Canje, 80 in Grant Number 2596 in New Amsterdam in Berbice in Region Six, another 80 in Amelia’s Ward and 60 in Wisroc, Linden in Region 10.

The units would take the form of either concrete or wooden, flat or elevated duplexes or townhouses. Each duplex will house three units of 800 square feet (sq. ft.) and each unit will feature two bedrooms, a living room, and kitchen and washroom facility.

The town houses will have six units; four two-storey units in the middle and one-flat unit at each end of the building. These end units are designed for elderly persons or those with a physical disability.

By: Macalia Santos