Latest update November 10th, 2017 10:00 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Dynamic performances expected at Hurricane Relief Concert

Nov 10, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, November 10, 2017

The Hurricane Relief Concert is set to take off with electrifying performances from Trinidadian soca artistes Patrice Roberts, Olatunji and Orlando Octave at the Durban Park, Homestretch Avenue.

The performers arrived this evening at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with their team, after which they proceeded to the Civil Defense Commission Boardroom for a press conference with the media.

(from left) Trinidadian Soca Artistes Olatunjai, Patrice Roberts and Orlando Octave.

According to soca artiste, Olatunji, “It’s all about the relief concert and giving back to everybody that was affected by the hurricane. It’s a beautiful thing for the artistes to come and perform, but it’s about the relief concert.”

Patrice Roberts, another soca artiste said, “This is no new country for me to perform at; from the moment I got the phone call to come for this worthy cause I took the responsibility to be here to show support. These are countries that I have performed in and I have a lot of fans.”

Being here for the second time, Orlando Octave explained that he is happy to be a part of the “worthy cause.”

“A lot of places have been affected by the hurricane that we as artiste go and make money…and this is a good opportunity to give back to all these countries that supported us for the past few years,” said Octave.

BK Group of Companies Representative, Travis Shepherd reassured that the venue is being prepared and will be set for the performances by the singers on Saturday evening. He noted that gates will be open to persons desirous of attending the show at 18:00hrs; however, the artistes will begin their performances at 20:00hrs.

The concert will also see other local singers performing and the launch of BK Mingles band.

The proceeds from the concert will be distributed among all the islands affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Recent Articles

130 graduate Carnegie School of Economics

130 graduate Carnegie School of Economics

Nov 10, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 10, 2017 One hundred and thirty students last evening graduated from the Carnegie School of Economics and the Craft Production and Design Division at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence. The 87th ceremony for the institution was held under the theme “Aim for high...
Read More
Dynamic performances expected at Hurricane Relief Concert

Dynamic performances expected at Hurricane Relief...

Nov 10, 2017

CDC receives large donations from stakeholders for hurricane relief concert

CDC receives large donations from stakeholders...

Nov 10, 2017

Cleveland Thomas prepared for upcoming 10K race in Panama

Cleveland Thomas prepared for upcoming 10K race...

Nov 10, 2017

25 youths awarded for exemplary volunteer service

25 youths awarded for exemplary volunteer service

Nov 10, 2017

Adolescent, men’s health clinic launched in Region Eight

Adolescent, men’s health clinic launched in...

Nov 10, 2017

Minister Norton envisions tertiary-level sport meet in near future

Minister Norton envisions tertiary-level sport...

Nov 10, 2017

Region one RDC/Municipality commended for collaborating on landfill issue 

Region one RDC/Municipality commended for...

Nov 10, 2017

Extra-curricular activities important at tertiary institutions -says Minister Norton at Guyana School of Agriculture’s annual inter-house sports

Extra-curricular activities important at tertiary...

Nov 10, 2017

Employees fired as investigation launched into Guyana Gold Board scam

Employees fired as investigation launched into...

Nov 10, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,149,878 hits