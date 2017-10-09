E-commerce ready – Kitty Post office rehabilitated and reopened – Over 300,000 to benefit

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 09, 2017

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) today reopened its Kitty Post Office, with the aim to maximise e-commerce in the country’s postal services.

In the feature address, Minister of Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes explained that the GPOC is dedicated to pushing more services online.

“The GPOC is committed to changing and adapting this role to better meet the needs of our consumers. Post offices, therefore, will not become obsolete. They will not close. Instead, they will focus on e-commerce and providing fast, efficient and affordable delivery services for parcels and boxes across the regions,” Minister Hughes said.

The Minister added that as services continue to enhance through technology, it is her hope to see more home delivery of imperative documents to residents near and far.

“As we bring more services online making it easier for our citizens to transact government businesses; we still need the post office network to deliver our bird certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, and other equally important documents whether we live in the city or the most remote of hinterland regions,” the minister opined.

She explained that it is the vision of her ministry that the Kitty Post Office will not only function in the capacity of postal services but also operate as an ICT hub for persons in the area without access to the internet.

Chief Postmaster General of GPOC, Karen Brown, disclosed that of February 2017, the corporation launched its online shopping services, and the response from the public has been overwhelming. She noted the relaunch of the Kitty Post Office will see residents in the area benefiting from a number of services.

“We will provide all essential services inclusive of bill payments, parcel posts, express mail services, money order transfer, package delivery and both online shoppers in local and overseas mail,” Brown explained.

Meanwhile, Director of Corporate Affairs, Rev. Dr. Murtland Raphael Massiah charged the staff of the post office to approach their duties with a new attitude.

“One of the major differences between the developed world and the underdeveloped nations is attitude…if we are really going to break through we have to change our attitude,” Massiah expressed.

The GPOC plans to refurbish other post offices next year in New Amsterdam, Buxton, Charlestown, Sisters, Anna Regina and Soesdyke to reflect the same modern layout.

By: Crystal Stoll