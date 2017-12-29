Latest update December 29th, 2017 5:29 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study to commence January

Dec 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 29, 2017

The feasibility study, which will kick-start the East Bank Demerara/ East Coast Road Link Project, is set to begin in January next year.

Coordinator, Works Services Group, (WSG) Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn, at the Ministry’s end of year press conference, revealed that the feasibility study will be conducted at a cost of US$1.3M, by the Indian company RITES; following which works will commence. RITES is a Public-Sector Company that has been executing roads and bridges projects worldwide.

Coordinator, Works Services Group, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn.

The East Bank Demerara/East Coast Road Link Project is an Indian Government-funded project. The US$50M line of credit from the EXIM Bank of India for this project was signed in March of this 2017, between Guyana and India.

Vaughn explained that since it is an Indian funded loan, one of the conditions requires that the contracting company must be of Indian nationality. “We have sent the draft contract to India and they responded yesterday, agreeing with it. So, we should have that contract signed on to, and works being executed. The company will be free to get one of the local consultancies to assist them with, probably, the survey or so.”

Vaughn added that more technical persons will also be hired to conduct works on the project.

The new roadway will serve as a corridor for communities on the East Bank of Demerara, including Perseverance, Mocha, Providence, Eccles, Peter’s Hall and Aubrey Barker Road. It will afford motorists the option to divert from the East Coast, and onto the bypass road to access East Bank Demerara.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

110 lights acquired through NSC ‘Light it up Campaign’

110 lights acquired through NSC ‘Light it up Campaign’

Dec 29, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 29, 2017 The National Sports Commission’s ‘Light it up Campaign’ will continue as the National Sports Commission has acquired a number of lights for community grounds across the country. The lights are expected to boost the usage night-time of the community...
Read More
No outbreaks or reported illness in Canal Number One, following flooding

No outbreaks or reported illness in Canal Number...

Dec 29, 2017

National Emergency Monitoring system remains activated- Min. Harmon

National Emergency Monitoring system remains...

Dec 29, 2017

30 Psychologists graduate from the American University of Peace Studies

30 Psychologists graduate from the American...

Dec 29, 2017

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study to commence January

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study...

Dec 29, 2017

Improved electricity distribution for West Demerara consumers in 2018

Improved electricity distribution for West...

Dec 29, 2017

GWI launches website, customer service app

GWI launches website, customer service app

Dec 29, 2017

Four new Co-ops to create job employment in 2018

Four new Co-ops to create job employment in 2018

Dec 29, 2017

Region six residents now have access to quality water

Region six residents now have access to quality...

Dec 29, 2017

GWI to drill more wells in 2018

GWI to drill more wells in 2018

Dec 29, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 408 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,305,870 hits