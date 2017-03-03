East Coast Demerara Primary Teachers introduced to STEM Math app -say programe implemented at a very opportune time

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 3, 2017) Over three dozen teachers from several schools along the East Coast of Demerara, were today, introduced to the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) Mathematics digital application at the Lusignan Primary School.

The application which was first introduced through the Science, Technology, and Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana project on Monday was created by Information Technology (IT) Technician and Co-ordinator, Ms. Karen Abrams and is equipped with past examination papers and worksheets to improve each child’s performance in Mathematics. A brief demonstration of how to use the application was given to students of the Lusignan Primary and Friendship Primary Schools yesterday.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger who attended the event said that she believes that the introduction of the application to Grade Six teachers can be beneficial. “This is just the first step… because I know there are four subject areas which the children have to be examined in the National Grade Six exams…I really think that it’s something that will help you, because it means that you can check your [school’s performance]…” Mrs Granger said. “I hope you will see this as a tool to help you in your teaching of Math. You can have an impact, by giving us your comment and letting us know whether what we’re doing is working or not… I see a great possibility happening here and it will also read down to the benefit of your profession [since] technology gives us new ways, you and your students can learn something from it.

According to Ms. Abrams the programme will benefit both teachers and students in the improvement of the subject area. “Your task is really a critical task, [you] have to prepare the next generation of leaders in Guyana,” Ms. Abrams said

Meanwhile, teachers were excited about the initiative and said that it came at a very opportune time since there had been a decline in Mathematics throughout the Region.

Dhanpaul Persaud, a teacher at Helena Primary School said that “This is a very good initiative, but I think there should be an app for all four subject areas, and the teachers should be trained in methodology.” Oliando Solomon of Clonbrook Primary School said that the initiative will be beneficial in this technological era and she looks forward for the improvement that is expected to come from using the application.

“At this time for Grade six students, we all have a problem with Mathematics… and children will benefit, but [we must] have parental support and it will work,” Ms. Hycinth Been of Chateau Margot Primary School said.